Lower House Of French Parliament Backs Use Of Health Passes Until July 2022

French National Assembly, the lower house of the parliament, on Friday backed a draft law enabling the validity of COVID-19 sanitary passes until July 31, 2022, the French parliament said on its website

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) French National Assembly, the lower house of the parliament, on Friday backed a draft law enabling the validity of COVID-19 sanitary passes until July 31, 2022, the French parliament said on its website.

The bill sailed through in a 118-89 vote. The bill will now be sent to French President Emmanuel Macron for his approval after which it will be forwarded to the Constitutional Council.

In mid-October, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said that the use of health passes might be extended till July 31, 2022 if the surge COVID-19 cases continues, overwhelming hospitals.

Since August 9, it has been mandatory to present a sanitary pass to go to cafes, restaurants and shopping centers in France or to get on a plane or board a long-distance train. The document attests to the fact that a bearer has been fully COVID-19 vaccinated or has a negative test result or has recovered from coronavirus.

