MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The State Duma, the Russian parliament's lower house, on Tuesday approved raising the upper limit of military conscription age to 30 from 27.

The law sets limits for the draft age in Russia from 18 to 30 years. This rule is proposed to come into force on January 1, 2024.