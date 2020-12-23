UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lower House Of Russian Parliament Passes Bill On Foreign Agents

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 01:33 PM

Lower House of Russian Parliament Passes Bill on Foreign Agents

The lower chamber of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, passed on Wednesday a new bill on foreign agents, regulating activities of individuals and enterprises engaged in politics while being sponsored from abroad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The lower chamber of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, passed on Wednesday a new bill on foreign agents, regulating activities of individuals and enterprises engaged in politics while being sponsored from abroad.

The initiative was authored by members of Russian parliamentary committees for protecting state sovereignty and investigating foreign meddling.

Under the bill, individuals and unregistered non-governmental organizations will be recognized as foreign agents for engaging in political activities while receiving money and other material assistance from abroad. Unregistered civic organizations added to the register of foreign agents will have to brief the Russian Ministry of Justice on volume of foreign sponsorship and expenditures on a quarterly basis.

Foreign journalists accredited in Russia may also be labeled as foreign agents for engaging in relevant activities, under the new legislation. Media outlets will be obligated to label articles by individuals and organizations that are recognized as foreign agents.

The bill also clarifies the concept of political activities: rallies, participation in elections, election monitoring, political parties activities, and shaping of sociopolitical views, including through conducting polls and revealing their results.

Under the new legislation, foreign agents failing to remedy their failures after an administrative fine can be arraigned on criminal charges.

Related Topics

Election Russia Parliament Fine Chamber Money May Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Developer Says Voluntee ..

1 second ago

Ras Al Khaimah to host 8th Arab Aviation Summit

19 minutes ago

Karima Baloch’s death is non-criminal, say Toron ..

22 minutes ago

Belgium, Russia Cooperate on Countering Financing ..

2 seconds ago

District and Session Judge orders to register murd ..

4 seconds ago

Over 3.7 mln Chinese to sit for 2021 postgraduate ..

9 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.