Lower House of Russian Parliament Passes Bill on Foreign Agents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The lower chamber of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, passed on Wednesday a new bill on foreign agents, regulating activities of individuals and enterprises engaged in politics while being sponsored from abroad.

The initiative was authored by members of Russian parliamentary committees for protecting state sovereignty and investigating foreign meddling.

Under the bill, individuals and unregistered non-governmental organizations will be recognized as foreign agents for engaging in political activities while receiving money and other material assistance from abroad. Unregistered civic organizations added to the register of foreign agents will have to brief the Russian Ministry of Justice on volume of foreign sponsorship and expenditures on a quarterly basis.

Foreign journalists accredited in Russia may also be labeled as foreign agents for engaging in relevant activities, under the new legislation. Media outlets will be obligated to label articles by individuals and organizations that are recognized as foreign agents.

The bill also clarifies the concept of political activities: rallies, participation in elections, election monitoring, political parties activities, and shaping of sociopolitical views, including through conducting polls and revealing their results.

Under the new legislation, foreign agents failing to remedy their failures after an administrative fine can be arraigned on criminal charges.