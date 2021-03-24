UrduPoint.com
Lower House of Russian Parliament Passes Bill Enabling President to Run for Two More Terms

The lower house of the Russian parliament passed on Wednesday at a plenary session a bill bringing the electoral legislation in line with the constitutional amendments and enabling the current head of state to run for two more presidential terms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The lower house of the Russian parliament passed on Wednesday at a plenary session a bill bringing the electoral legislation in line with the constitutional amendments and enabling the current head of state to run for two more presidential terms.

The initiative was authored by lower house lawmakers Pavel Krasheninnikov and Olga Savastyanova, and upper house lawmaker Andrey Klishas.

The new legislation says that a Russian citizen "who is aged at least 35, permanently resigns in the country for at least 25 years, and does not have and has never had citizenship or residence permit of a foreign nation" can be elected Russian president.

The bill also clarifies provisions related to limitations on presidential terms.

"The provision of the Russian constitution that limits the number of possible presidential terms for an individual is applicable to individuals who used to serve or are currently serving as the Russian president not taking into account the number of terms previously served in this position at the time the amendment comes into force," the document says.

