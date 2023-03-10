Lower House of Uzbek Parliament Schedules Referendum on New Constitution for April 30

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The lower house of the Uzbek parliament decided on Friday to schedule a referendum on a new constitution for April 30, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

During a session, 134 of 137 lawmakers supported the decision to hold a referendum on April 30 on the draft law "On the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan." The decision has been submitted to the Senate for approval.