UrduPoint.com

Lower House Of Uzbek Parliament Schedules Referendum On New Constitution For April 30

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2023 | 12:10 PM

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The lower house of the Uzbek parliament decided on Friday to schedule a referendum on a new constitution for April 30, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

During a session, 134 of 137 lawmakers supported the decision to hold a referendum on April 30 on the draft law "On the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan." The decision has been submitted to the Senate for approval.

