Lower Oil Output May Cut Russian GDP by 1pp, Could Be Worse Without OPEC+ - Central Bank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Lower oil production may slow down Russian GDP by 1 percentage point, but it could be worse without the OPEC+ deal on output cuts, the head of the Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, said Friday.

"Oil sector is one of the key ones in our economy and our preliminary estimates suggest that ...

the influence [of production cuts] on the GDP decrease could amount to 1 percentage point. This does not take into account the influence on the connected sectors. But, if we want to assess the full impact of the OPEC+ deal, it must be mentioned that this decrease could be larger without the deal," Nabiullina said.

She added that the output cuts expected in 2021 and 2022 would have a positive impact on the GDP.