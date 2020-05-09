UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lower Oil Output May Cut Russian GDP By 1pp, Could Be Worse Without OPEC+ - Central Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 01:11 AM

Lower Oil Output May Cut Russian GDP by 1pp, Could Be Worse Without OPEC+ - Central Bank

Lower oil production may slow down Russian GDP by 1 percentage point, but it could be worse without the OPEC+ deal on output cuts, the head of the Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Lower oil production may slow down Russian GDP by 1 percentage point, but it could be worse without the OPEC+ deal on output cuts, the head of the Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, said Friday.

"Oil sector is one of the key ones in our economy and our preliminary estimates suggest that ...

the influence [of production cuts] on the GDP decrease could amount to 1 percentage point. This does not take into account the influence on the connected sectors. But, if we want to assess the full impact of the OPEC+ deal, it must be mentioned that this decrease could be larger without the deal," Nabiullina said.

She added that the output cuts expected in 2021 and 2022 would have a positive impact on the GDP.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Bank May

Recent Stories

Chairman of Gurunanak Darbar Sikh Temple to partic ..

31 minutes ago

Continued air quality improvement in Abu Dhabi, as ..

31 minutes ago

ERC provides aid to visitors from various countrie ..

2 hours ago

Prominent Muslim scholars support &#039;Pray For H ..

2 hours ago

Serbia Opposition Party Says Will Oppose EU Member ..

31 minutes ago

Markazai Ulema Council lauds easing of lockdown de ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.