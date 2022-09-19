Lower Saxony Governor Believes Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Will Never Launch

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Stephan Weil, minister-president of the German state of Lower Saxony, expressed opinion on Monday that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will never be put into operation.

Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February, Berlin declared an intention to reduce its reliance on Russian energy in the near future. Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev said earlier in the day that Germany has benefited from Russian natural gas but chose to rely on liquefied gas instead and abandoned the Nord Stream 2 project, a choice that has led to a hike in prices.

"Nord Stream 2 will never be launched," Weil told the German news agency dpa.

No matter who governs Russia, the gas will never flow to Germany via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, according to the official.

"The loss of confidence is so fundamental that there will never be a situation in which the German government can rely on energy from Russia," Weil said, adding that energy cooperation with Russia has been "irrevocably destroyed."

The minister-president thinks that the West will recover from the shortage of supplies faster than Russia.

Nord Stream 2 is a gas pipeline project with a capacity to carry 55 billion cubic meters per year, enabling gas transit from Russia across the Baltic Sea to Germany. The pipeline's construction lasted for three years and was completed in 2021. However, in response to the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries imposed a series of sanctions on Russia since late February, with Germany halting certification of the ready-to-operate Nord Stream 2.