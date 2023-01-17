Lower Saxony Interior Minister Pistorius to Become New German Defense Minister - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Lower Saxony Interior Minister and member of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party Boris Pistorius will replace outgoing German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday, citing sources in government circles.

Lambrecht submitter her resignation from the government position on Monday. Scholz accepted is and now is expected to nominate her replacement later on Tuesday.