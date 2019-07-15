Lowest-Paid UK Workers to Get Sick Leave - Government

UK government agencies have begun consultations with employers on how to give lowest-paid workers a statutory sick leave for the first time, while providing incentives for them to get back into work

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) UK government agencies have begun consultations with employers on how to give lowest-paid workers a statutory sick leave for the first time, while providing incentives for them to get back into work.

"Under the new measures the lowest paid employees would be eligible for Statutory Sick Pay for the first time, while small businesses may be offered a sick pay rebate," a government press release read.

Over 100,000 people in the United Kingdom quit their job each year after a prolonged period of illness, with 44 percent of those who has been out of work for at least a year leaving employment altogether.

"With 3 in 5 employers facing challenges when supporting employees to return to work, it's time that we took a closer look at how businesses can retain staff," work and pensions minister Amber Rudd said.

As many as two million people earning less than 118 Pounds ($148) a week will benefit from the proposed scheme, according to The Guardian newspaper.

The outlet cited a Work and Pensions Department spokesperson who said employers would be asked about the amount and duration of sickness leave payments so as not discourage people from going back to work.