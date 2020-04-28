Lowest-Paid Workers in UK Most Severely Affected by COVID-19 Lockdown - Think Tank

The United Kingdom's lowest-paid workers, including those who work in sectors such as hospitality and retail, have been more severely affected by the COVID-19 lockdown measures than their higher-paid counterparts, a UK-based think tank said in a report on Tuesday

According to the Resolution Foundation think tank, the salaries of workers in "shutdown sectors" that have been forced to close amid the lockdown measures are half the value of salaries received by those who are able to work from home during the epidemiological crisis.

Women and young adults comprise the majority of the workers in the UK's "shutdown sectors," and as a result, they have been severely impacted by the social distancing measures.

Additionally, 8.6 million key workers, including health care professionals, carers, and teachers, are facing significant health risks as they continue to work during the crisis. An estimated 65 percent of key workers are women, putting them further at risk during the ongoing global pandemic.

In the six weeks up to April 12, the UK Department of Work and Pensions has received over 1.8 million applications to the Universal Credit scheme that offers payments to those who are unemployed.

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in March announced a government scheme to pay employees unable to work due to the health crisis as much as 80 percent of their wages up to 2,500 Pounds ($3,109).