UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lowest-Paid Workers In UK Most Severely Affected By COVID-19 Lockdown - Think Tank

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 09:18 PM

Lowest-Paid Workers in UK Most Severely Affected by COVID-19 Lockdown - Think Tank

The United Kingdom's lowest-paid workers, including those who work in sectors such as hospitality and retail, have been more severely affected by the COVID-19 lockdown measures than their higher-paid counterparts, a UK-based think tank said in a report on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The United Kingdom's lowest-paid workers, including those who work in sectors such as hospitality and retail, have been more severely affected by the COVID-19 lockdown measures than their higher-paid counterparts, a UK-based think tank said in a report on Tuesday.

According to the Resolution Foundation think tank, the salaries of workers in "shutdown sectors" that have been forced to close amid the lockdown measures are half the value of salaries received by those who are able to work from home during the epidemiological crisis.

Women and young adults comprise the majority of the workers in the UK's "shutdown sectors," and as a result, they have been severely impacted by the social distancing measures.

Additionally, 8.6 million key workers, including health care professionals, carers, and teachers, are facing significant health risks as they continue to work during the crisis. An estimated 65 percent of key workers are women, putting them further at risk during the ongoing global pandemic.

In the six weeks up to April 12, the UK Department of Work and Pensions has received over 1.8 million applications to the Universal Credit scheme that offers payments to those who are unemployed.

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in March announced a government scheme to pay employees unable to work due to the health crisis as much as 80 percent of their wages up to 2,500 Pounds ($3,109).

Related Topics

UK Resolution Young United Kingdom Tank March April Women From Government Million

Recent Stories

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at isolated ..

19 seconds ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Canada Tops 49,000, De ..

21 seconds ago

Dar Al Ber brings happiness to 435 families in Ras ..

36 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomes R ..

22 seconds ago

Germany Ready to Work With Russia on Climate Prote ..

24 seconds ago

Maryland Reports Decrease in Number of COVID-19 Ca ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.