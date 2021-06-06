UrduPoint.com
Lowest Turnout Reported At Local Elections In Latvia - Central Election Commission

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 03:30 AM

Lowest Turnout Reported at Local Elections in Latvia - Central Election Commission

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) The turnout at the local elections held in Latvia on Saturday was the lowest recorded in the country's history, a spokesperson of the Central Election Commission told Sputnik.

"Taking into account the results of preliminary voting, 270,456 residents of Latvia, or 34.

07 percent of the total number of voters, took part in the local government elections on Saturday, which is the lowest figure in the history of municipal elections," the spokesperson said.

Up to 964,339 Latvian citizens were eligible to take part in the elections.

On Saturday, Latvian voters were electing authorities in 34 regions and six major cities, excluding Riga. Elections to the Riga City Council were held last year.

