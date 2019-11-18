Loyalists sweep Belarus vote as opposition takes no seats

(@imziishan)

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Candidates loyal to Belarus 's authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko have swept to victory in a parliamentary election results showed Monday, with the opposition failing to take a single seat.

Critics had already denounced Sunday's vote as a fraud and said it was rife with violations, despite Lukashenko's recent efforts to reach out to the West.

Official results released Monday showed parties loyal to Lukashenko taking all 110 seats in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of a parliament.

The opposition had previously held two seats in the chamber.

More than half of the new deputies were representatives of theexecutive branch including officials and journalists working for statemedia.