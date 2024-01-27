LPGA Drive On Championship Scores
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Leading scores after Friday's second round of the LPGA Drive On Championship at Bradenton Country Club (USA unless noted, par 71):
132 - Nelly Korda 65-67
134 - Lee So-mi (KOR) 69-65
135 - Lin Xiyu (CHN) 69-66, Ayaka Furue (JPN) 68-67, Lydia Ko (NZL) 65-70
136 - Minji Kang (KOR) 67-69, Kim Sei-young (KOR) 67-69, Lucy Li 67-69
137 - Lexi Thompson 70-67, Gemma Dryburgh (SCO) 69-68, Jasmine Suwannapura (THA) 69-68
138 - Celine Boutier (FRA) 70-68, Mel Reid (ENG) 70-68, Megan Khang 69-69, Isabella Fierro (ITA) 69-69, Arpichaya Yubol (THA) 68-70, Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN) 66-72
139 - Frida Kinhult (SWE) 72-67, Ally Ewing 71-68, Lee Mi-hyang (KOR) 71-68, Robyn Choi (AUS) 71-68, Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 71-68, Liu Yan (CHN) 71-68, Linn Grant (SWE) 70-69, Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) 70-69, Allisen Corpuz 70-69, Azahara Munoz (ESP) 69-70, Marina Alex 68-71, Nasa Hataoka (JPN) 68-71, Yin Ruoning (CHN) 67-72
