LPGA Drive On Championship Scores
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the LPGA Drive On Championship at Bradenton Country Club (USA unless noted, par 71):
200 - Nelly Korda 65-67-68
204 - Megan Khang 69-69-66, Lydia Ko (NZL) 65-70-69, Ayaka Furue (JPN) 68-67-69
205 - Auston Kim 68-73-64, Robyn Choi (AUS) 71-68-66, Kim Sei-young (KOR) 67-69-69, Lin Xiyu (CHN) 69-66-70
206 - Jasmine Suwannapura (THA) 69-68-69, Gemma Dryburgh (SCO) 69-68-69, Lexi Thompson 70-67-69
208 - Nasa Hataoka (JPN) 68-71-69, Lucy Li 67-69-72
209 - Lindy Duncan 71-71-67, Kim A-lim (KOR) 72-69-68, Brooke Henderson (CAN) 71-69-69, Yealimi Noh 69-71-69, Lee Mi-hyang (KOR) 71-68-70, Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) 70-69-70, Yin Ruoning (CHN) 67-72-70, Arpichaya Yubol (THA) 68-70-71
