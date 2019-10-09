LPR Accuses Kiev of Disrupting Troop Disengagement Near Zolote in Donbas

(@imziishan)

ZOLOTE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Ukrainian law enforces have disrupted the disengagement of troops and military hardware in Zolote area in Donbas, Mikhail Filiponenko, the head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic's office at the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination, said on Wednesday.

The pullout was initially scheduled for October 7 but then postponed over ceasefire violations.

"Under the agreed procedure, the people's militia informed the Ukrainian side at noon [local time, 09:00 GMT], by a white rocket signal, about its readiness to conduct operations for resuming the disengagement of troops and hardware, but Ukraine's armed groups have not yet provided any response signal about their readiness to implement the framework agreement," Filiponenko told reporters.

On October 1, the Contact Group on Ukraine met in Minsk and signed an agreement on a peace plan, dubbed the "Steinmeier formula," which envisages a special status for Donbas in exchange for the latter holding local elections in line with Ukrainian law. Kiev and the republics of Donbas also agreed in Minsk to start disengaging forces on the contact line.