UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LPR Accuses Kiev Of Disrupting Troop Disengagement Near Zolote In Donbas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:42 PM

LPR Accuses Kiev of Disrupting Troop Disengagement Near Zolote in Donbas

Ukrainian law enforces have disrupted the disengagement of troops and military hardware in Zolote area in Donbas, Mikhail Filiponenko, the head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic's office at the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination, said on Wednesday

ZOLOTE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Ukrainian law enforces have disrupted the disengagement of troops and military hardware in Zolote area in Donbas, Mikhail Filiponenko, the head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic's office at the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination, said on Wednesday.

The pullout was initially scheduled for October 7 but then postponed over ceasefire violations.

"Under the agreed procedure, the people's militia informed the Ukrainian side at noon [local time, 09:00 GMT], by a white rocket signal, about its readiness to conduct operations for resuming the disengagement of troops and hardware, but Ukraine's armed groups have not yet provided any response signal about their readiness to implement the framework agreement," Filiponenko told reporters.

On October 1, the Contact Group on Ukraine met in Minsk and signed an agreement on a peace plan, dubbed the "Steinmeier formula," which envisages a special status for Donbas in exchange for the latter holding local elections in line with Ukrainian law. Kiev and the republics of Donbas also agreed in Minsk to start disengaging forces on the contact line.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Minsk Luhansk Kiev October Agreement

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence, UAE Armed Forces participate ..

2 minutes ago

PM Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi criticizes Fayyazu ..

15 minutes ago

Singapore stocks close 0.67 pct lower

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, Japan cooperating to promote agro-based ..

2 minutes ago

German chemical industry sketches costly carbon-ne ..

2 minutes ago

China's interbank treasure bond index closes highe ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.