LPR Accuses Kiev Of Interfering For 2nd Time With Troop Pullout Near Zolote In Donbas

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:10 PM

Ukrainian security forces have, for the second time, failed to reciprocate the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic's (LPR) signal of readiness to disengage troops and military hardware from the Zolote area in the country's eastern region of Donbas, Mikhail Filiponenko, the head of the LPR office at the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination, said on Thursday

ZOLOTE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Ukrainian security forces have, for the second time, failed to reciprocate the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic's (LPR) signal of readiness to disengage troops and military hardware from the Zolote area in the country's eastern region of Donbas, Mikhail Filiponenko, the head of the LPR office at the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Filiponenko said Ukrainian security forces had disrupted the disengagement operation for the first time, also by not responding in kind to the LPR's signal.

The pullout was initially scheduled for October 7, but then postponed over ceasefire violations.

"The Ukrainian side has not even attempted to disengage its troops and hardware in Zolote, the location number 2," Filiponenko said.

Filiponenko clarified that the LPR had launched a white rocket signal, which was meant to inform the Ukrainian side about its readiness to conduct operations for resuming the disengagement of troops and hardware, but Ukraine's armed groups did not provide a response signal about their readiness to reciprocate the action.

