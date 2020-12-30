LPR Accuses Kiev of Lack of Political Will to Fulfill Obligations on Donbas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) accused Kiev of lack of political will to fulfill the Minsk agreements on Donbas.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine extended the law on the special status of Donbas until December 31, 2021.

Later, the law was signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. On December 29 the law was published in the official press and came into force.

"First of all, making such a decision, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine confirmed the lack of political will to fulfill the obligations signed by the plenipotentiary representative of Ukraine at the Minsk talks," the LPR Foreign Ministry said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.