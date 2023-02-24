LPR Acting Head Says Sanctions Show Once Again That Republic Heading in Right Direction

Acting head of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik said on Friday that the sanctions imposed against him demonstrate once again that the republic is heading in the right direction

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Acting head of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik said on Friday that the sanctions imposed against him demonstrate once again that the republic is heading in the right direction.

Earlier in the day, US added Pasechnik to the sanctions list.

"I consider the sanctions to be another recognition that the republic is heading in the right direction � it has reunited with Russia and is actively integrating into the common socio-economic space," Pasechnik said on Telegram.

The official clarified that he has no financial assets abroad.

"I do not have and will not have financial assets abroad," Pasechnik explained.