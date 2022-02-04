(@FahadShabbir)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Ivan Filiponenko, a military spokesman for the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), called on the leadership of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to conduct an internal audit due to the lack of information about the heavy weapons of Ukrainian security forces near the line of contact in Donbas in its reports.

Earlier, the LPR People's Militia said that the Ukrainian security forces had been pulling heavy equipment to the line of contact in the Donbas.

"According to our intelligence, the presence of two units of T-72 tanks was revealed in the area of the Putilino settlement (controlled by Kiev), at a distance of less than nine kilometers from the line of contact," Filiponenko told reporters.

He clarified that these Ukrainian tanks, according to the LPR People's Militia, were recorded by observers of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) on January 24, "however, they were not reflected in the daily report of the mission."

"We believe that the leadership of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission needs to conduct an internal audit on this fact. We do not rule out that some members of the mission deliberately commit malfeasance by not including such information in the reports," Filiponenko emphasized.