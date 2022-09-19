LPR Civic Chamber Appeals to Pasechnik to Hold Immediate Referendum on Joining Russia

The civic chamber of the Luhansk People's Republic has appealed to republic's leader, Leonid Pasechnik, to conduct a referendum on joining Russia

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The civic chamber of the Luhansk People's Republic has appealed to republic's leader, Leonid Pasechnik, to conduct a referendum on joining Russia.

"The civic chamber of the Luhansk People's Republic is taking the initiative to immediately conduct a referendum on the recognition of the Luhansk People's Republic as a subject of the Russian Federation," the chamber said in its appeal to Pasechnik, adding that it hopes that the people of the LPR would support the initiative.

LPR's accession to Russia will ensure the republic's security and open new opportunities to return to peaceful life, according to the LPR's civic chamber.