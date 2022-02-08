UrduPoint.com

LPR Claims Prevented Kiev's Artillery Strike By Intercepting Drone In Donbas

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The people's militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) has prevented Kiev's artillery strike by intercepting a Ukrainian drone in Donbas, LPR military spokesman Ivan Filiponenko said on Tuesday.

"In the area of the settlement of (Kiev-controlled) Popasna, the enemy launched a Leleka-100 unmanned aerial vehicle capable of transmitting a video image in real-time, determining the exact geographical coordinates, transmitting them to a fire control point and recording this information," Filiponenko told reporters, adding that "artillery threat was neutralized."

