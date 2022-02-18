UrduPoint.com

LPR Claims Ukrainian Sabotage Groups Arrived In Several Areas Of Donbas

February 18, 2022

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) intelligence has reported about the arrival of Ukrainian sabotage groups in several areas of Kiev-controlled Donbas, LPR military spokesman Ivan Filiponenko said on Friday.

"Two groups of a separate special-purpose center for the special operations forces 'West', up to 20 people each, arrived in the areas of the settlements of Stanytsia Luhanska, Shchastia and Krymskoye," Filiponenko told reporters, adding that Ukrainian forces are conducting reconnaissance in the Svitlodars'k area.

More Stories From World

