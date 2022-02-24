LPR Claims Ukrainian Troops Use Civilians as Human Shields

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Ukrainian forces in Donbas are deploying military equipment in civilian areas to use civilians as human shields, Lieut. Col. of the People's Militia of the Luhansk People's Republic Andrei Marochko said on Thursday.

"Servicemen of the armed forces of Ukraine use prohibited methods of warfare. Now our intelligence records that the armed forces of Ukraine are pushing equipment to high-rise buildings in the village of Shchastia. Also, in the village of Stanytsia Luhanska, armored vehicles are driven directly into the courtyards of civilians, with the expectation that in the event of a strike, civilians will certainly suffer," Marochko said.