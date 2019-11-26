UrduPoint.com
LPR Completes All Necessary Activities Within Troop Disengagement Near Zolote - Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 05:16 PM

The self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) has completed all the necessary activities within the separation of troops and military hardware near the settlement of Zolote in Donbas, Mikhail Filiponenko, LPR representative at the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination, said on Tuesday

ZOLOTE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) has completed all the necessary activities within the separation of troops and military hardware near the settlement of Zolote in Donbas, Mikhail Filiponenko, LPR representative at the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination, said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian law enforcers and the LPR People's Militia started the disengagement on October 29. Apart from withdrawing troops and hardware, they also have to dismantle fortified constructions.

The process will be considered completed after the Organization for Security and Co�operation in Europe (OSCE) confirms that all the necessary tasks have been accomplished.

"The LPR People's Militia has completed 100 percent of events on troops and military hardware disengagement. The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission [to Ukraine] has confirmed 100 percent implementation of these works by the LPR," Filiponenko told reporters.

