LPR Constitution Defines Republic's Borders Along Luhansk Region's Borders - Lawmaker

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) According to the constitution of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), its borders are defined along the borders of the Luhansk region, and the authorities of the republic will proceed from this, Anna Mosina, a member of the People's Council of the LPR, said on Tuesday.

"The Constitution of the LPR defines the borders of the entire LPR according to our constitution. Therefore, the borders have already been determined. We will proceed from this," Mosina told reporters.

