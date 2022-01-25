LPR Defense Ministry Says Detected Armored Vehicles of Ukrainian Forces Near Contact Line

The intelligence of the People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) detected armored vehicles of the Ukrainian security forces in a residential area of the town of Schastia, controlled by Kiev, near the line of contact in Donbas, the LPR defense ministry said on Tuesda

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The intelligence of the People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) detected armored vehicles of the Ukrainian security forces in a residential area of the town of Schastia, controlled by Kiev, near the line of contact in Donbas, the LPR defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"In the zone of responsibility of the 79th brigade (of the Ukrainian security forces), two infantry fighting vehicles were recorded near the residential area of the Schastia settlement were detected," the ministry told reporters.