LPR Denies Reports About Ukrainian Counter-Offensive in Kharkiv Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) An adviser to the head of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) Ministry of Internal Affairs, Vitaly Kiselev, on Monday said that reports about Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Kharkhiv region are not true.

"As far as I know operational information, this is all a lie," Kisevel told Russia's Channel One.