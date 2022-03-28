UrduPoint.com

LPR Denies Reports About Ukrainian Counter-Offensive In Kharkiv Region

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2022 | 02:11 PM

LPR Denies Reports About Ukrainian Counter-Offensive in Kharkiv Region

An adviser to the head of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) Ministry of Internal Affairs, Vitaly Kiselev, on Monday said that reports about Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Kharkhiv region are not true

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) An adviser to the head of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) Ministry of Internal Affairs, Vitaly Kiselev, on Monday said that reports about Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Kharkhiv region are not true.

"As far as I know operational information, this is all a lie," Kisevel told Russia's Channel One.

