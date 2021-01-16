LPR, DPR Unilaterally Decide to Hand Over Group of Prisoners to Kiev - Contact Group

LUHANSK/DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics have unilaterally decided to hand over a group of prisoners to Kiev, representatives of the republics in the Trilateral Contact Group, Vladislav Deinego and Natalya Nikonorova, said in a joint statement.

"The leadership of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, have decided to unilaterally transfer to the Ukrainian side, through the mediation of Viktor Medvedchuk [chairman of the Ukrainian Opposition Platform ” For Life political party], some of Ukrainian citizens held in places of detention," the statement said.

According to the statement, such a decision was made "as a gesture of humanism and mercy on the eve of the Baptism of the Lord."

The group includes women, elderly and people suffering from serious illnesses, who did not take any part in hostilities against Donbas.

The number of people to be transferred to Ukraine and the date are not known.