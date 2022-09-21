UrduPoint.com

LPR Election Committee Says Foreign Observers Ready To Monitor Referendum To Join Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2022 | 09:20 PM

LPR Election Committee Says Foreign Observers Ready to Monitor Referendum to Join Russia

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) A number of international observes have submitted their applications to monitor the referendum on the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) joining Russia, the chairwoman of LPR's Election Committee, Elena Kravchenko, said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR. LPR) as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson said that they would hold referendums on accession to Russia from September 23-27.

"We are receiving applications. Applications of international observers are still pending. As regards our local observers, there will be two of them at each polling station," Kravchenko said.

The DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding referendums on self-determination. In February 2022, Russia recognized the DPR and LPR and launched a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the two breakaway republics.

