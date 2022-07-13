LPR Expects to Soon Establish Diplomatic Relations With Syria - Pasechnik

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) hopes to soon establish diplomatic relations with Syria, the head of the republic, Leonid Pasechnik, said on Tuesday.

"Yes, of course (we are waiting for this)," he told reporters when asked a related question.

The Syrian government expressed its readiness to recognize the LPR, Pasechnik said, adding that as soon as the relevant negotiations are held, the parties will begin to implement this project.

According to Pasechnik, the LPR is very grateful to the leadership and people of Syria for their readiness to recognize the republic.

On June 29, the Syrian foreign ministry said that the country decided to recognize the independence of the Donbas republics, including the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the LPR.