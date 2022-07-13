UrduPoint.com

LPR Expects To Soon Establish Diplomatic Relations With Syria - Pasechnik

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2022 | 03:00 AM

LPR Expects to Soon Establish Diplomatic Relations With Syria - Pasechnik

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) hopes to soon establish diplomatic relations with Syria, the head of the republic, Leonid Pasechnik, said on Tuesday.

"Yes, of course (we are waiting for this)," he told reporters when asked a related question.

The Syrian government expressed its readiness to recognize the LPR, Pasechnik said, adding that as soon as the relevant negotiations are held, the parties will begin to implement this project.

According to Pasechnik, the LPR is very grateful to the leadership and people of Syria for their readiness to recognize the republic.

On June 29, the Syrian foreign ministry said that the country decided to recognize the independence of the Donbas republics, including the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the LPR.

Related Topics

Syria Luhansk Donetsk Independence June Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

18 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

3 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

3 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.