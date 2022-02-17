LPR Forces Says Blocking Possible Approach of Ukrainian Saboteurs to Republic

Forces of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) are blocking possible approaches of Ukrainian sabotage groups in the direction of the LPR-controlled city of Pervomaisk, chief-of-staff Yan Leschenko said on Thursday

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Forces of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) are blocking possible approaches of Ukrainian sabotage groups in the direction of the LPR-controlled city of Pervomaisk, chief-of-staff Yan Leschenko said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the LPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on ceasefire said that Ukrainian security forces had been shelling the republic since morning.

"The opponent is trying to put a sabotage group in the direction of Pervomaisk, according to received radio intercepts. Currently, we are taking measures to block possible approaches to this area," Leschenko told reporters.

Additional truce measures in Donbas went into effect in 2020.

They entail a full ceasefire, a ban on deployment of weapons in and around localities and offensives and sabotage operations. The measures also provide for administrative liability for ceasefire violations.

In 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics after a coup in Kiev. The situation in Donbas is being discussed, among other platforms, at the meetings of the Minsk contact group, which since September 2014 has adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. However, the agreements have not been observed so far, prompting ongoing sporadic clashes.