LPR Head Bans Work Of OSCE Mission In Donbas Republic Starting From April 30

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2022 | 08:20 PM

The Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) is banning the work of the Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) starting from April 30, LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik said on Wednesday

"Despite the end of the mandate, the OSCE Luhansk team unilaterally decided to continue its activities in the republic, forming a negative image of Russia, the LPR and the DPR (the Donetsk People's Republic) on European political platforms. As the head of a country recognized by Russia, I have decided to ban the OSCE SMM on the territory of the republic starting from April 30 of this year. This means that all members of the mission must leave the Luhansk People's Republic by April 30," Pasechnik wrote on his Telegram channel.

