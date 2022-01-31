UrduPoint.com

LPR Head Not Sure Turkey Can Ensure Safety Of Participants In Donbas Talks In Istanbul

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 11:20 AM

LPR Head Not Sure Turkey Can Ensure Safety of Participants in Donbas Talks in Istanbul

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Leonid Pasechnik, expressed doubts in an interview with Sputnik that Turkey would be able to ensure the safety of the participants in talks on the  Donbas settlement in Istanbul.

A source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told reporters in January that Turkey planned to organize negotiations on the Minsk agreements in Istanbul, and invite representatives of Donbas and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to them.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said last week that Turkey was ready to host a meeting between Russia and Ukraine in the Minsk format and provide all the necessary support.

"The safety of the negotiators becomes the main issue. Are you sure that Ankara will disobey if another (NATO head Jens) Stoltenberg gives the order to detain the separatists? I have no such confidence!" Pasechnik said, recalling that Turkey is a NATO member.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Turkey Minsk Ankara Istanbul Luhansk January All

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Participates in Women Deve ..

OIC General Secretariat Participates in Women Development Organizationâ€™s Works ..

15 seconds ago
 OIC General Secretariat Lauds COMSTECH for Sending ..

OIC General Secretariat Lauds COMSTECH for Sending a Medical Team to Niger

1 minute ago
 Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st January 2022

2 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalanda ..

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>