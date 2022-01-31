LPR Head Not Sure Turkey Can Ensure Safety of Participants in Donbas Talks in Istanbul

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Leonid Pasechnik, expressed doubts in an interview with Sputnik that Turkey would be able to ensure the safety of the participants in talks on the Donbas settlement in Istanbul.

A source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told reporters in January that Turkey planned to organize negotiations on the Minsk agreements in Istanbul, and invite representatives of Donbas and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to them.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said last week that Turkey was ready to host a meeting between Russia and Ukraine in the Minsk format and provide all the necessary support.

"The safety of the negotiators becomes the main issue. Are you sure that Ankara will disobey if another (NATO head Jens) Stoltenberg gives the order to detain the separatists? I have no such confidence!" Pasechnik said, recalling that Turkey is a NATO member.