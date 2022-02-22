LPR Head Signs Law On Ratification of Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The head of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Leonid Pasechnik, signed on Tuesday the law on the ratification of the agreement on friendship and cooperation between the self-proclaimed republic and Russia.

On Monday, after an extraordinary large meeting of the Russian Security Council, President Vladimir Putin addressed the citizens of Russia, saying that he considered it necessary to make a decision to immediately recognize the sovereignty of the LPR and the DPR. Immediately after the appeal, the president signed decrees in the Kremlin recognizing the republics.

After signing the decrees, Putin signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance between Russia and the self-proclaimed republics with the heads of DPR and the LPR.