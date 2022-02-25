MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Foreign Minister of Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) Vladislav Deinego expressed hope on Friday that Russia's special operation will bring closer the day when Ukraine stops shelling the region.

"For 8 years, Donbas has been living under shelling by Ukrainian nationalists. I hope this decision brings us closer to the date when this shelling stops," Deinego said ahead of a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.