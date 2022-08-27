UrduPoint.com

LPR Interior Ministry Official Says He Survived Murder Attempt

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2022 | 09:30 AM

LPR Interior Ministry Official Says He Survived Murder Attempt

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) A Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) Interior Ministry official Vitaly Kiselev tells Sputnik that he has survived an assassination attempt.

"At the end of May of this year, there was an attempt to assassinate me. Until now, we have not disclosed this circumstance and what happened. ...search activities and investigative measures are being carried now," Kiselev explained.

He specified that the assassination attempt occurred in central Luhansk, but refused to provide any further details.

Kiselev stressed that Kiev has been extensively relying on "terrorist methods of warfare," and recalled that attempts have been made to murder the mayors of Melitopol, Mariupol, Zaporizhzhia, and Lysychansk.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the goal is to protect the people of Donbas, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."

