LPR Interior Ministry Says Cache With Weapons, Ammo Discovered in Donbas

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The Interior Ministry of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) discovered a cache of weapons and ammunition in the building of a former coalmine in the city of Bryanka controlled by the LPR, the ministry told Sputnik.

"The LPR Interior Ministry's officers discovered and seized 26 hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers in the dilapidated building of the former Krasnopolyevskaya mine in the city of Bryanka," a ministry spokesman said.

He said grenades, detonators and about 430 cartridges were also seized from the cache.

"The confiscated items were sent to the forensic center of the LPR Interior Ministry. A check is being conducted," the spokesman said.