UrduPoint.com

LPR Interior Ministry Says Cache With Weapons, Ammo Discovered In Donbas

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 09:00 AM

LPR Interior Ministry Says Cache With Weapons, Ammo Discovered in Donbas

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The Interior Ministry of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) discovered a cache of weapons and ammunition in the building of a former coalmine in the city of Bryanka controlled by the LPR, the ministry told Sputnik.

"The LPR Interior Ministry's officers discovered and seized 26 hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers in the dilapidated building of the former Krasnopolyevskaya mine in the city of Bryanka," a ministry spokesman said.

He said grenades, detonators and about 430 cartridges were also seized from the cache.

"The confiscated items were sent to the forensic center of the LPR Interior Ministry. A check is being conducted," the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Luhansk From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th September 2021

46 minutes ago
 Religious education key to promoting peace, harmon ..

Religious education key to promoting peace, harmony: Abdullah bin Bayyah

8 hours ago
 Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on succ ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on success in Tokyo Paralympic Games

10 hours ago
 Toyota Motors to invest $100 mln for hybrid electr ..

Toyota Motors to invest $100 mln for hybrid electric vehicles production in Paki ..

8 hours ago
 Two drug traffickers held with 6 kg hashish

Two drug traffickers held with 6 kg hashish

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.