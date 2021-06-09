UrduPoint.com
LPR Investigators Already In Contact With Minsk On Protasevich Case - LPR

Wed 09th June 2021 | 01:11 PM

Investigators from the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) have already been in contact with Belarusian authorities regarding the case of Roman Protasevich, the co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik said on Wednesday

"As far as I know, there were contacts.

In my opinion, our investigators - although I don't know [for sure],... should have gone to Belarus to interrogate him in our criminal case. But this is not certain. But contacts and phone calls were held 100%," Pasechnik told reporters.

LPR believes that Protesevich, currently detained in Minsk, was responsible for the transit of people to Donbas who wished to participate in a war on the side of Kiev.

