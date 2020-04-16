LPR, Kiev Complete Prisoner Exchange in Donbas

(@FahadShabbir)

The self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and Kiev have completed their prisoner exchange in Donbas under the "11 for four" formula, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

"The exchange has just finished. We have handed over 11 people.

As a result of a questioning of the people who were supposed to be handed over to the LPR, three people have expressed desire to remain on the Ukrainian territory," LPR representative in the working group on the prisoner exchange, Olga Kobtseva, told reporters.

This means that Kiev has handed over four people to the LPR.