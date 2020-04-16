UrduPoint.com
LPR-Kiev Prisoner Exchange To Be Held On '11 For 7' Formula - LPR Representative

The prisoner exchange between the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and Kiev will be held on the "11 for seven" formula, LPR representative in the working group on prisoner exchange said on Thursday

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The prisoner exchange between the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and Kiev will be held on the "11 for seven" formula, LPR representative in the working group on prisoner exchange said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Kiev and the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) completed their first prisoner swap this year, with Kiev handing over 10 people to the DPR and the DPR handing over nine people to Kiev.

"The agreement, reached during the contact group talks, will be implemented today. We will hand over 11 people to Ukraine and take seven people," Olga Kobtseva told reporters.

