LPR, Kiev Start Withdrawing Forces From Contact Line Near Zolote - LPR Representative

Tue 29th October 2019 | 04:02 PM

Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and Ukrainian law enforcers have started withdrawing forces from the contact line near Zolote settlement in Donbas, LPR representative in the political subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine, Rodion Miroshnik said on Tuesday

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and Ukrainian law enforcers have started withdrawing forces from the contact line near Zolote settlement in Donbas, LPR representative in the political subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine, Rodion Miroshnik said on Tuesday.

"Disengagement in Zolote has been launched! At 13:03 [10:03 GMT] a white signal rocket was registered from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. At 13:04, the LPR fired a response rocket. We have started counting down the three days, envisioned for separation of troops and forces under the framework agreement," Miroshnik wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the LPR militia and Ukrainian law enforcers have also fired green signal rockets, confirming the start of the disengagement.

