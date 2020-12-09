UrduPoint.com
LPR Law Enforcement Seized Over 2,000 Rounds Of Ammunition From Cache - Interior Ministry

Wed 09th December 2020 | 03:40 AM

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Law enforcement officers of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) seized 2,000 rounds of ammunition and grenades from a cache in LPR-controlled Sverdlovsk, the LPR Interior Ministry told Sputnik.

"In Sverdlovsk, a citizen reported to the police that he had found ammunition in the basement of a house," an Interior Ministry spokesman said.

He said six grenades and 2,000 rounds of various calibers had in particular been seized from the cache.

The ammunition was sent to the forensic center of the LPR Interior Ministry for further investigation.

