LPR May Accede to Russia Within Week - LPR Envoy in Russia

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The accession of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) to Russia should take place within a week, the LPR envoy to Russia has told Sputnik.

LPR leader Leonid Pasechnik said on Wednesday that he had signed an appeal addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the republic's accession as a new subject of Russia.

"I think this should happen within a week. The rest of the parameters of the integration will be discussed within the framework of the adopted laws and decision," Rodion Miroshnik said.

"The main thing has already happened, the referendum has taken place.

Next, we need to fully comply with all the parameters required by the legal system of the Russian Federation, and we must do everything absolutely impeccable," Miroshnik said, adding that the process "has already started and it can hardly be stopped... We are right at the finish line, and we will pass it, for sure."

A referendum on the issue of joining Russia was held from September 23-27 in the Donetsk People's Republic, the LPR, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions. Over 98% of voters in the LPR supported the accession.