LPR May Become Part of Russia As a Republic - LPR Ambassador to Russia Miroshnik

LUGANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) can become part of Russia as a republic, LPR Ambassador to Russia Rodion Miroshnik said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I think that we will be admitted to the Russian Federation as a republic, and the rest of the details, how they will be regulated, what rights, what duties our republic will have, leadership, power, system of power - these will be described in legislative documents to be adopted in the very near future," Miroshnik said.

"We will be endowed with certain autonomous rights. What exactly - everything will be described in the law," he said.

On September 23-27, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions held referendums on whether to become part of Russia. The vast majority of voters supported joining Russia.