UrduPoint.com

LPR May Become Part Of Russia As A Republic - LPR Ambassador To Russia Miroshnik

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2022 | 07:10 AM

LPR May Become Part of Russia As a Republic - LPR Ambassador to Russia Miroshnik

LUGANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) can become part of Russia as a republic, LPR Ambassador to Russia Rodion Miroshnik said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I think that we will be admitted to the Russian Federation as a republic, and the rest of the details, how they will be regulated, what rights, what duties our republic will have, leadership, power, system of power - these will be described in legislative documents to be adopted in the very near future," Miroshnik said.

"We will be endowed with certain autonomous rights. What exactly - everything will be described in the law," he said.

On September 23-27, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions held referendums on whether to become part of Russia. The vast majority of voters supported joining Russia.

Related Topics

Russia Kherson Donetsk September

Recent Stories

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord ..

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

7 hours ago
 Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to cont ..

Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to continue relief works: Munir Akram ..

7 hours ago
 US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to ..

US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to Ukraine Will Take a Few Years

7 hours ago
 US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord ..

US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord Stream Leaks for Hours in Sep ..

7 hours ago
 US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'A ..

US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'Annexed' Land Still Ukrainian - ..

7 hours ago
 Trudeau, Zelenskyy During Talks Denounce Russian R ..

Trudeau, Zelenskyy During Talks Denounce Russian Referendums - Prime Minister's ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.