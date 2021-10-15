UrduPoint.com

LPR Military Restricts OSCE Movement Until Kiev's Release Of Captured LPR Officer

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 07:41 PM

The self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) office in the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC) restricts movement of patrols of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Special Monitoring Mission (OSCE SMM) along certain routes until the release of an LPR officer from Ukrainian captivity, Mikhail Filiponenko, the head of the LPR office, said on Friday

LPR earlier reported that a representative of the breakaway republic in the JCCC was captured by Ukrainian raiders during works near the disputed town of Zolote in Donbas, which were previously coordinated with Kiev.

Kiev claims that he was detained for reconnaissance activities. The LPR people's militia accused Ukrainian special services of torturing the detainee and also slammed the OSCE SMM for its alleged inaction.

"The OSCE mission's movement along certain routes is restricted, we also stop discussing any issues until the release of our staffer," Filiponenko said in a statement.

