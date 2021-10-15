LPR Military Revokes Security Guarantees for Kiev, Requests Release of Captured Employee

The Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) office in the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC) withdrew security guarantees previously provided to Kiev for its operation at the contact line until the release of an LPR employee from Ukrainian captivity, Mikhail Filiponenko, the head of the LPR office, said

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) office in the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC) withdrew security guarantees previously provided to Kiev for its operation at the contact line until the release of an LPR employee from Ukrainian captivity, Mikhail Filiponenko, the head of the LPR office, said.

LPR earlier reported that its officer, a representative of the breakaway republic in the JCCC, was captured by Ukrainian raiders during works near the disputed town of Zolote in Donbas, which were previously coordinated with Kiev.

Kiev claims that he was detained for reconnaissance activities. The LPR people's militia accused Ukrainian special services of torturing the detainee and also slammed the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's monitoring mission for its alleged inaction.

"A condition was set to the Ukrainian side: we revoke all the previously provided security guarantees ... until the JCCC observer is released," Filiponenko said in a statement.