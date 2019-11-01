LPR Militia Completes Disengagement Near Zolote - Official

The People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) has completed the process of troop and military hardware disengagement near the settlement of Zolote in Donbas, Mikhail Filiponenko, LPR representative at the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination, said on Friday

ZOLOTE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019)

Ukrainian law enforcers and the LPR militia started the disengagement on Tuesday, and it was expected to be completed within three days.

"Today, on November 1, the People's Militia completed the renewed process of troop and hardware disengagement in .

.. Zolote, in compliance with the plan-schedule, coordinated in Minsk. Representatives of the OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] mission, engaged in monitoring in the disengagement area, have been informed about this. We are waiting for the OSCE mission to provide information regarding the situation with disengagement at the Ukrainian side," Filiponenko told reporters.