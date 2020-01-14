UrduPoint.com
LPR Militiaman Killed In Gunfire In Ukraine's Donbas Region - Luhansk Authorities

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 03:25 PM

LPR Militiaman Killed in Gunfire in Ukraine's Donbas Region - Luhansk Authorities

A militiaman of the self-declared Luhansk Peoples' Republic (LPR) have been killed in Ukrainian gunfire that targeted the Kalynove settlement, an LPR representative told Sputnik at the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) A militiaman of the self-declared Luhansk Peoples' Republic (LPR) have been killed in Ukrainian gunfire that targeted the Kalynove settlement, an LPR representative told Sputnik at the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination.

"On January 13, we have registered two shootings from the Ukrainian armed forces. As a result of the Ukrainian militants' aggression, one serviceman of the LPR People's militia received a fatal injury," the representative said.

The Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk since April 2014.

