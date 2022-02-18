LPR Mission to JCCC Reports 3 New Shelling Attacks by Ukrainian Military

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Ukrainian security forces again shelled the territory of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), including opening fire on the Zelenaya Roscha area, the LPR representative office at the Joint Center on Control and Coordination (JCCC) told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for the LPR mission to the JCCC said that within the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have violated the ceasefire regime 29 times, adding that the Ukrainian military used 122-millimeter artillery systems, large-caliber mortars, and anti-tank guided missiles.

"(The Ukrainian military units) have flagrantly violated the ceasefire regime, including the use of heavy weapons," the LPR representative office in the JCCC said.

Ukrainian military shelled the LPR's settlements of Molochny and Veselenkoe, as well as Zelenaya Roscha in the suburbs of Luhansk from 120 and 81-millimeter mortars and grenade launchers.