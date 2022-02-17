UrduPoint.com

LPR Mission To JCCC Reports 4 Shelling Attacks By Ukrainian Armed Forces In Morning

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 09:20 AM

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Ukraine's Armed Forces on Thursday morning opened fire four times on the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), including from mortars prohibited by the Minsk agreements, the LPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire regime in Donbas told reporters.

"Ukraine's armed units grossly violated the ceasefire regime, using weapons that, in accordance with the Minsk agreements, should be withdrawn," an officer of the LPR mission to the JCCC said.

He said that since 2:30 a.m. GMT, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have opened fire on the LPR territory four times from mortars, grenade launchers and heavy machine guns.

